Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here

Halloween 2020 is a Halloween like no other. For one, of course, we’re still in a pandemic. But besides adding a matching mask to this year’s costume, this year’s Halloween doubles as a day of spooky fun and the rare Blue Full Moon in Taurus, the second powerful Full Moon this month.
With the Blue Full Moon in security-driven and affectionate Taurus reaching its peak and opposing the sultry and secretive Sun in Scorpio at around 10:50 AM EST on October 31, Halloween morning begins with a jolt.
Uranus, the planet of innovation and change, will challenge the Sun in Scorpio around 03:53 PM GMT, so you can anticipate being greeted with an unexpected trick-or-treat surprise bright and early — nothing will go as planned.
Rather than having solid plans for Halloween this year, loosen up and try to go with the flow. With the Moon waxing full in Venus-ruled Taurus until November 1, think comfort, intimacy, and close friends. Save the big parties and witch circles for another year.