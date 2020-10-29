At The End Of The World, It’s Only Us & George Clooney’s Snow Beard

Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi drama “The Midnight Sky” imagines a future post-apocalyptic Earth on which George Clooney is one of the only survivors (honestly, who would complain?).
In the Clooney-helmed film, based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s book Good Morning, Midnight, the Academy Award-winning actor plays a scientist named Augustine living in Antarctica who believes he is the only survivor after a global apocalypse — that is, until he comes across a young girl named Iris (Caoilinn Springall).
The trailer sees Augustine travel through treacherous terrain (Clooney's snow beard is truly something) in order to get to an antenna that he hopes will help him contact the crew aboard the NASA spaceship Aether (Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir). The astronauts were sent on a mission to find life on other planets, but they have no idea that while they've been gone, their home has suffered a catastrophic event.
Advertisement
The film was shot before a global catastrophe rocked the real world, but now seems painfully more relevant. “It’s science fiction, which unfortunately is less fictional as we move through the days,” Clooney told Vanity Fair. “The sickness of hate and the elements that come from that, battles and wars — that has been percolating for quite some time.”
But fortunately, Clooney said that it isn't all about taking a look at our depressing future. “I wanted it to be about redemption in a way,” he said. “I wanted there to be some hopefulness in a fairly bleak story about the end of mankind.”
“The Midnight Sky” will premiere on Netflix on December 23.