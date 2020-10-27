“Little procedural errors that their schools make are never going to be enough to win the lawsuit. They have to show that their school was deliberately indifferent to severe and pervasive harassment of which the school had actual knowledge. And with Doe v. Purdue, by making it so easy for specifically male students accused of sexual harassment to make out a claim, it has — I think — really warped the incentives for schools. I think a school could reasonably look at the lay of the land right now, see [Barrett] confirmed to the Supreme Court, and say, in almost every case, the best way to avoid the lawsuit is going to be to find that the complainant was false, regardless of what the actual evidence says.”