Tracee Ellis Ross Will Convince You To Wear A Corduroy Suit With Chunky Trainers

Mid-trip down the aisle to showcase her hair care brand Pattern Beauty’s new launch, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross took a fiver to document her outfit — and, once you see it, you’ll see why. For the occasion, Ellis Ross paired an electric blue corduroy suit — sleeves and pant hems casually rolled up — with a bright yellow face mask and matching chunky sneakers courtesy of Pyer Moss. “Found a mask to match my kicks,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the look. “Thank you Kerby Jean-Raymond and Pyer Moss for these fly ass, otherworldly shoes.” According to the comment section, her mask came from jewelry and accessories designer Lele Sadoughi’s Golden Flower three-set mask set. Upon closer examination, it’s made of ribbed velvet. Between the matching mask-and-sneaker combination and the slouchy fit on her mood-lifting suit, the look hits several of 2020's biggest fashion trends.
Advertisement
This ensemble is hardly the first winning combination Ellis Ross has given us since lockdown began. At the 2020 Emmys, the actress laid out her own mini red carpet to show off a gold sparkling Alexandre Vauthier gown, which she paired with a matching gold face mask. (We’re starting to see a trend here.) Later this year, in September, Ellis Ross dressed up her PANGAIA aqua-colored sweatsuit with a pair of white Bottega Veneta heels, extra-large gold hoops, and her signature bold, red lip. She sported the mint-coloured version of the same PANGAIA co-ord a week earlier in her Black-ish trailer, but, instead of heels, she wore the casual look with Nike Daisy Chain Air Max 95s. Her latest ‘fit isn’t even her first rendezvous with suits and sneakers. In August, she wore a yellow, oversized suit from The Row with Nike Air Max 1 Premium Red Curry sneakers. Even with so many looks in the bag, though, her Pyer Moss kicks easily take the cake.
Ellis Ross and Jean-Raymond, the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss and the new global creative director of Reebok, go way back. According to Vogue, the former’s been a fan of the designer ever since he showed his first collection in 2013. “[Kerby] is building a narrative that speaks about heritage and activism,” she told the publication in 2019 after the two sat on a panel together at a Forces of Fashion event. “His first collection invoked knowingness and a sense of home. There’s something that happens when you see yourself and your culture represented, not as an object, but as a subject.” The actress wore head-to-toe Pyer Moss — from the brand’s third collection — for a Who What Wear shoot in March, and, during New York Fashion Week, she presented Jean-Raymond with Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Designer of the Year award. It’s only natural, then, that she’d be the first celebrity to show off the brand’s latest venture. (The Sculpt 1 sneaker is the first-ever shoe manufactured by Pyer Moss, and it’s been in the works for three years!)
“We started working on this shoe in 2017,” Jean-Raymond wrote on Instagram. “We were told it couldn’t be done for so many reasons but we persisted and here they are.” The Sculpt 1 sneaker, of course, sold out immediately. Ellis Ross’ yellow face mask, however, is very much available. Shop it now on LeleSadoughi.com.