Tracee Ellis Ross Will Convince You To Wear A Corduroy Suit With Chunky Trainers

Ellis Ross and Jean-Raymond, the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss and the new global creative director of Reebok , go way back. According to Vogue , the former’s been a fan of the designer ever since he showed his first collection in 2013. “[Kerby] is building a narrative that speaks about heritage and activism,” she told the publication in 2019 after the two sat on a panel together at a Forces of Fashion event. “His first collection invoked knowingness and a sense of home. There’s something that happens when you see yourself and your culture represented, not as an object, but as a subject.” The actress wore head-to-toe Pyer Moss — from the brand’s third collection — for a Who What Wear shoot in March, and, during New York Fashion Week, she presented Jean-Raymond with Harlem’s Fashion Row ’s Designer of the Year award. It’s only natural, then, that she’d be the first celebrity to show off the brand’s latest venture. (The Sculpt 1 sneaker is the first-ever shoe manufactured by Pyer Moss, and it’s been in the works for three years !)