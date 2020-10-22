Following a season of pink dye jobs and at-home trims, hair trends are looking a little different this autumn. For an on-trend refresh, everyone's asking for a professional curtain fringe (take a scroll through TikTok for inspiration) and a summer-forever shade of bright blonde.
Kylie Jenner is the latest A-lister to go a lot blonder. This week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder brightened her caramel brunette base with baby-blonde highlights that look so natural, you'd swear she spent the entire summer basking in the tropics with lemon juice in her hair.
In her most recent Instagram post, Jenner poses with her freshly-brightened hair, aptly captioning the short video clip with a blonde-hair emoji.
As we've noted, Jenner isn't the only celeb who's been endorsing extra-long hair and a very-summery shade of blonde. Earlier this month, J.Lo was seen sporting waist-length blonde hair extensions — and fans loved the look. Ayesha Curry also jumped on the blonde trend, posting an Instagram photo with platinum-blonde hair, which turned out to also be temporary.
Moreover, the other Jenner sister (Kendall) has also been recently flip-flopping from brunette to blonde with the help of hair extensions. Most recently, the model showed off very-long blonde hair for an at-home Givenchy photo shoot. We can venture to guess that's where Kylie got the idea, and her hair change (via extensions or a wig) is yet another flash in the pan on the family's ever-rotating style menu.