3 Chic Makeup Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Halloween

While we know that Halloween is more or less cancelled in the wake of the global pandemic, there are still some creative ways to celebrate the upcoming holiday. You could plan and host a virtual costume party. Or, maybe you know of a safely socially-distanced outdoor venue in your city or town, in which case, you'll need a costume that takes your face mask into consideration.
The easiest approach is to accent the part of your face that remains uncovered — namely, your eyes — which is where costume makeup comes in. If you're dry on inspiration (because you can't remember the last time you wore eyeliner), we've rounded up three breakout makeup trends, ahead. Even if your plan is to stay in, it's worth a peek, as you just might source your Zoom Halloween look and save yourself a Party City order.