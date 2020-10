Trump Hates Fake News, Yet He Trusts A Satirical Site Called “The Babylon Bee”

We've all heard Trump rail about "fake news" for the last five years when the press is critical of his administration, but it's obvious that he could benefit from better media literacy now that he's reading and believing actual fake news. The article in question was published by The Babylon Bee, a right-wing Christian website that publishes religious and political satire and describes itself as "the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims." Trump apparently didn't get the memo, although it sounds like his administration emulates the site's philosophy.