Justin Bieber Reflects On Being A Lonely Child Star In Vulnerable New Music Video

In a new single and music video called "Lonely," produced by blanco and FINNEAS (also known as Billie Eilish's brother), Bieber sings about growing up in the spotlight at such a young age and feeling as if he was navigating the ups and downs of that unique and demanding lifestyle by himself. Bieber was discovered at 13 years old by Usher and Scooter Braun, and saw a meteoric rise to fame. In the lyrics, he talks about the "price" he paid for success, including a lack of attention when it seemed that he was deeply struggling mentally