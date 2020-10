If You Buy ONE Thing On Prime Day, Make It A Deal Off This List

This is likely Prime Day story number 28 that you've clicked on today, so while we still have your attention: if you only buy ONE thing, then make it a deal from this list. Why? Well, as the writers of (admittedly) more than a few of those other stories, we've already combed through just about every single item from each and every category that Amazon's offering a compelling discount on for the next 48 hours — and now we're sourcing the best of each into this story (call it, number 29).