Following a relatively calm composure the last few years, Obama has recently become much more outspoken about Donald Trump and how dangerous he is as a president — and how untenable four more years with him in office would be. In September, she opened up about race in her podcast, saying that as Black people, she and her family “never could’ve gotten away with some of the stuff that’s going on now” in the White House. Her statements in today’s video are also akin to the explicit concerns she voiced during the Democratic National Convention when she said plain and clear, “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.”