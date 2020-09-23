Hilary Duff’s Husband Just Got Her Name Tattooed — & The Result Is NSFW

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, just debuted some bold body art in honour of his wife and baby mama. Yesterday, the 33-year-old musician showed his Instagram followers his fresh new ink: "Hilary" etched across his skin in an elegantly-slanted cursive font. To complement the thoughtful sentiment, Koma chose to go cheeky with his placement — literally. He got the tattoo smack in the middle of his butt.
Koma shared a closeup of his brand-new butt tattoo (and you should check your surroundings before scrolling down to see it). The photo shows Koma's bare bottom half — his black denim jeans pulled down to his knees — with his left butt cheek, and wifey tattoo, on full display. "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek," he captioned the post, tagging Duff and tattoo artist Curt Montgomery, and "Butt" as his location.
Of course, Koma made some edits to the tattoo debut with the addition of a string of peach emojis — likely to keep the photo from being removed by Instagram, per the platform's no-nudity clause. Still, there's not much left to the imagination, and the ink itself appears to be very new considering there's some residual redness around the black cursive lines. While couple tattoos frequently feel cheesy, Koma's butt-cheek placement makes his funny, while still being pretty sweet.