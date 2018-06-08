Hilary Duff Is Having A Baby With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number two! The Younger actress shared on Instagram Friday that she and musician Matthew Koma are having a "princess."
"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!" Duff captioned a photo of herself with Koma.
Duff has one child, a boy named Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She and Comrie were married in 2010 and divorced in 2016. (Luca is currently six years old.)
Duff recently took to Instagram for a (semi) different reason. She complained that her neighbour was smoking cigarettes and weed and stinking up her apartment.
"My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?" she asked. She later also accused her neighbor of breaking furniture when they fight with their significant other.
"It scares me and my kid," she said, adding, "Therapy is cheaper."
Maybe she was so concerned about the cigarette smoke because she was pregnant? Koma's Instagram bio links to a song called "Over Getting Over You." In his own post, Koma shared, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."
The birthday party pictures the couple posted as part of their pregnancy reveal also show an appearance by Priyanka Chopra. She of the Royal Wedding guest fame.
