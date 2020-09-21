8 Autumn Lipstick Trends That Ruled The 2020 Zoom Emmys

The Emmys red carpet usually predicts the biggest hair and makeup trends of award season. But even with stars celebrating from their couches, they still managed to usher in autumns's hottest makeup look: statement lipstick.
For many celebs, most of whom haven't had a reason to dress up since March, a swipe of bold lipstick served as instant glam for the evening. Tracee Ellis Ross complemented her green Alexandre Vauthier gown with moody mauve lips, while Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon wore (almost) matching shades of crimson from their backyard celebration.
Ahead, we rounded up the standout lipstick moments from the Emmys that prove Zoom is much more fun when bright lipstick is involved.
