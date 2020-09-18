Can AI Treat Acne Better Than Your Dermatologist Can?

While algorithm-based acne treatments may not be the same as seeing a dermatologist for individualised attention, they may still be interesting to try — especially right now, when some states are still restricting services like facials and many people simply do not feel comfortable enough to make an in-person visit to their aesthetician. In fact, Atolla, Yours, and the Good Face Project have all reported an increase in sales during COVID-19. Ultimately, skin care is always subjective, and finding the right acne treatment can be an agonising journey. So, why not see if artificial intelligence can help us achieve clear skin? After all, it's set to take over the world one day.