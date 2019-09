The Cold, Bloody (Kind Of Disgusting) Truth About Vampire Facials

The vampire facial, also known as the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial , includes drawing blood from your arm, separating the platelets, and then injecting them into your skin via microneedling . The doctor runs the needle pen over your face while squirting the platelets into the mini injection holes. Since the platelets are high in growth hormone, and the microneedling stimulates the skin to regenerate, the entire procedure is meant to aid cell turnover. And it's damn bloody work — that's for sure. The results are meant to mimic a facelift, but with zero downtime. In fact, all of the accounts I read from people who had undergone the procedure suggested I'd be up and at 'em the following day.