Cheer‘s Jerry Harris Is Under FBI Investigation For Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Minors

The allegations were first brought forth by cheerleading behemoth Varsity, a company that supplies everything from uniforms to scrunchies and sponsors major cheer competitions. Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, sent letters to police officers in Florida (where competitions are held) and Texas (where Navarro College is located) saying that the company learned of "inappropriate sexual conduct" allegations against Harris and as a result is cutting all ties with the star, "now and in the future."