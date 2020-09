Justin Bieber’s New Neck Tattoo Clearly Means A Lot To Him

With tattoo parlours beginning to safely reopen across the country , many people are booking appointments to get the ink they've been dreaming about for the past six months. Recently, we've seen A-listers like Kristin Cavallari and Demi Lovato debut dainty new tattoos, and now Justin Bieber is getting back under the needle — showing off the biggest (and most visible) post-quarantine tattoo we've seen yet.