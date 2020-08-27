I Got A Post-Quarantine Tattoo — Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Before I could even fiddle with the locked parlour door, a team member met me outside to brief me on what to expect. Outside, taped to the window, was a Q.R. code sheet that I was instructed to scan using my cellphone camera. The code immediately delivered all necessary paperwork, including a COVID-19 questionnaire, to my phone. I was able to fill in all information and upload a photo of my I.D. without exchanging physical paper with the staff. Then, I was told that my temperature would be taken using a no-contact thermometer once I got inside, and that hand sanitiser would be mandatory upon entry. The staff member warned that if my temperature was high, I would have to reschedule my service. I entered, took my temperature, then sat on the couch to fill in the digital forms.