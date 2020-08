If you've been keeping up with Zoom style trends born out of quarantine, you may have picked up on the '90s hairstyle resurgence, with stars like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber remixing the classic look at home: hair parted clean down the centre, with two half-up pigtails pulled tight on either side. Ahead, see the Autumn 2020 hair trend we never knew we needed, but will definitely be wearing back to school or at the next Q4 planning meeting — virtual or otherwise.