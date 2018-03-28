This Is What Black Hair Looked Like In 1997

We're fully capable of living in the present and seizing the day and all that jazz, but let's be honest, as a decade, the '90s killed it. There was better entertainment back then (RIP Kurt Cobain and 2Pac). Better fashion (as evidenced by the fact that we're all obsessed with chokers and velvet again). Better TV shows. Competent government leaders. Freaknik.
And, of course, we can't forget the hair. There were plenty of 'fros big and small, and wildly creative iterations of protective styles (Brandy was — and still is — box braid queen) we reference to this day. If you're in the market for some throwback inspiration, click through the slides ahead to see what Black hair looked like 21 — yes, 21! — years ago, and prepare to call your stylist on your flip phone.