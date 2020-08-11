The Best Places To Get A Tattoo This Summer

The top tattoo artists in the game might have conflicting opinions over designs — especially whether or not inking your partner's name on your body is bad luck — but the one thing they can agree on is that there's one time of year we have ample opportunity to show off our fresh ink the most: summer.
The season of heat waves might not come to mind as perfect tattoo weather, but once you see the designs that are currently trending online, you may just change your tune. From thighs to backs, the placement trends sweeping Instagram are perfect for summer clothing and long days outside.
Need help figuring out exactly where to start? All the inspiration you need for the four sweet spots to consider inking this summer, ahead,