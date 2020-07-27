As Jupiter Sextiles Neptune, Your Dreams May Come True

Every year, countless astrological aspects take place, and all of them can have an effect on us. Retrogrades, transits, conjunctions, you name it. But one particular aspect that's about to occur could really change the course of 2020 — of our dreams, our future, and our destinies. And that's Jupiter sextiling Neptune on 27th July.
"Jupiter sextile Neptune is a beautiful and majorly important aspect in astrology, as it's one of the most change-inducing planetary connections," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at SunSigns.com tells Refinery29. So, get ready — things are about to turn upside down. But in a good way.
"What Jupiter and Neptune mostly have in common is the rulership over the water sign Pisces," the astrologer says. "In modern astrology, Neptune is the ruler planet of the last sign of the zodiac, but before the outer planets were discovered, Jupiter was considered Pisces’ planetary ruler." Montúfar says that this connection to the sign of the fish makes Jupiter-Neptune links — especially a sextile — dreamy, harmonious, and growth-promoting.
You'll feel the energy of this aspect in the days before and after, so it's important to harness the spirit of these planetary movements this weekend. It's a great time to pursue any ventures involving creativity, spirituality, and compassion. Start a new art project, meditate, or take actions (like donating, signing a petition, or raising your voice at a protest) to elevate communities in need.
"This is second of three huts that Jupiter in Capricorn and Neptune in Pisces will make together in 2020," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. She says that first one occurred on February 20 this year, and the third aspect will occur on 14th October. "What sets this connection apart from the others is that both planets will be retrograde this time around," she continues. "This means that it’s time to manifest our old dreams into reality, or to revisit them and make amendments to them."
In other words, use this time to be reflective. What dreams of yours have you let fade away, that you want to recommit to? What changes can you make to your goals that will allow you to grow and thrive? "You could feel inspired to follow something you've dreamed about for a while, or to pursue a cause," Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com tells Refinery29.
It's a positive transit. "We'll see evidence of compassion in the world during this time, along with the desire for a kinder society," Hale says, adding that since Jupiter is in Saturn’s sign, Capricorn, this aspect will also encourage us to work hard and get things done. Combined with Neptune in Pisces, if we direct the energy toward some type of practical use, Hale says this could be an extremely productive combination.
"Being the most positive aspect in a year full of rare astrological transits, this sextile can help us absorb all the massive changes we are going through as a way to re-align ourselves with our true purpose," Montúfar says. "Magnanimous Jupiter helps us see the big picture and take a risk, while dreamy Neptune helps us visualise the new life we can create for ourselves — one that is even more resonant with who we truly are."
Taking risks. Fulfilling dreams. Visualising a new life. This aspect is bringing along a lot of strong energy. To take advantage of this celestial opportunity, Stardust recommends using the time to meditate on what makes us happy — then making a leap toward the ideal. If you don't already keep a dream journal, she says it's a great time to start. After all, this transit is all about making our wildest fantasies come true.