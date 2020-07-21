Everything You Missed During The Parent Trap’s Surprise Reunion

According to Shyer and Meyers, Lohan was one of six girls up for the part, but the two instantly knew "after 2-3 minutes" that they had found their star(s). "She had that quality that just leapt up at you and pulled you in," said Meyers of Lohan. Only 11-years-old at the time, Lohan was nervous, especially since this was her first big movie and screen test, and on top of it all, she'd have to play two characters at the same time. As we know now, however, this breakout role led to a fruitful career as a child and teen icon. Quaid, who played her father Nick, said he remembers his first screen test with Lohan. "You were a natural, and fell right into it," he told Lohan.