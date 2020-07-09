What can we expect during retroshade? "We'll have one more pass at arguments, making up, miscommunications, and visits from exes," Stardust explains. "More often than not, former loves, crushes, and friends come back to haunt us." It might be a smart move to confront these issues head on during this shadow period. Let your feelings be known, and remain open to reconciling the past. (That doesn't mean necessarily getting back with a former lover — but forgiveness may be in the cards.)