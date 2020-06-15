When you finish watching on Disney+, it's clear that there is absolutely potential for a sequel. Eoin Colfer's novel series has eight volumes, and the film skips over some major elements from the first book while also bringing in the antagonist from the second book — making it more of an origin story for the titular hero rather than the first in a series of adventures. Plus, minor characters like Briar Cudgeon (Josh McGuire) and Foaly (Nikesh Patel) become more important in later books.