Rubber Bullets Were Called “Too Dangerous For Crowds” In 2002. Police Still Use Them

People are protesting across the United States as well as globally in the UK, Ireland, Germany, New Zealand, France, Italy, Syria and Brazil, demanding change after the killing of George Floyd . Although the protests around and world, as well as many in the US are peaceful, in several cases, participants are being met by police in riot gear, who are using extreme crowd control methods, including tear gas — a chemical weapon that was banned in war in 1993 — and rubber bullets, which can do some serious damage.