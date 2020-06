This Is A Graduation. No Wonder They Wore Caps & Gowns.

Last Friday, in San Francisco, Louis Michael , a new graduate from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Kansas, was planning on joining some friends to protest. Before he left, he received a notification that an Amazon delivery had arrived. “It was my cap and gown. I had originally planned on wearing my BLM T-shirt and blending in,” Michael recalled. But when he put on his cap and gown, Michael felt a stirring of feelings. “I felt sad that this is what we’ve come to as a country. But at the same time, I’m proud because I know I’m getting ready to go out and stand up for what I believe in. To stand in front of a line of police officers in riot gear, with my fist in the air, and my cap and gown… I felt powerful.” A photo of a masked-up Michael in his graduation threads on top of a Black Lives Matter shirt, shot by photojournalist Sarahbeth Maney , went viral. “A picture is worth a thousand words. This one’s worth a million,” he says.