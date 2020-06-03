This Is A Graduation. No Wonder They Wore Caps & Gowns.

17 yo Rachel Garrison commemorating her graduation as valedictorian of North Education Center. She was here when Minnehaha Liquors burned protesting for George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/bEPebz7j5E— Rochelle Olson (@rochelleolson) June 2, 2020
I saw Datelle Straub, Avery Lewis, and Titan Harness-Reed pull up to the street protests wearing their bright red 2020 graduation caps and gowns from Patrick Henry High School. Datelle saw the police advancing on the group and raised his diploma in the air. “Because of COVID we couldn’t walk the stage, so we decided to put our robes on to show that there is black excellence in our community. And we walked the streets as our stage and protested,” Straub said. When he saw police approaching, he lifted his diploma. “As we were walking, cops jumped out of a van and aimed their guns at me and my friends. And put a red dot on our chests. It’s just frustrating that they are OK with killing the future.”
SHARE THIS‼️ Post it on your stories ‼️ tweet about it ‼️ COMMENT A ✊🏿‼️. You won’t see it around the internet. If you’re going to represent something be ALL IN. Class of 2020, we have work to do. We have to change the way they look at us, how we work together and the message we speak. The work was never over. Let this be etched in history books as an educated black man with his community and family. Never separate. Represent. #blacklivesmatter #newark #rutgers #classof2020 Let’s work.