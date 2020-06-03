This Is A Graduation. No Wonder They Wore Caps & Gowns.

Who would willingly sign a contract like this? But we force everyone born or naturalised in this country to do it, which is why — during a week and a season and a lifetime of watching the subtext come further into focus — we feel renewed anger at the code by which we’ve been forced to live, a sense of bewilderment at the double-binds that that trap us. “So much that used to be in the dark to most of America is coming into the light in America,” explained Michaels, who graduated with a communications degree. “Some have been aware of this, a lot hadn’t. 2020 has made it clear to everyone.”