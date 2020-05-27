Are Face Shields The New Face Masks?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it official: Everyone should be wearing a cloth face mask "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," to slow the spread of coronavirus. But more recently, you may have noticed people are wearing another form of face covering: clear plastic visors that extend from forehead to neck. Many people are donning them in addition to their usual mouth-and-nose mask; others are ditching the face mask and only wearing the visors.