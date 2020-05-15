We’re All Dopamine Fasting Now

Unsurprisingly, my husband decided to make himself scarce during my fast, which left me alone in my apartment for the day. Once alone, I realised something important. Though I had figured out all the things I was not going to do, I had no idea how I was going to fill the hours until I went to bed. I panicked slightly. If I didn’t come up with something, wasn’t I setting myself up to fail? The siren song of my phone is never stronger than when I have nothing planned. So I quickly decided on the most boring activity I could think of: dusting very, very slowly. Luckily for me, there was a ton of dust in my apartment, which I had not noticed for the past several years, due to my busy schedule of staring at my phone for eight to 15 hours every day.