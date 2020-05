California Governor Says A Nail Salon Started COVID-19 Spread — & Workers Are Devastated

In a press conference the next day, Newsom was asked to provide traceable evidence to back his statement. “I have a deep reverence for those entrepreneurs and people that put everything on the line... By no stretch was that intended — it's just a factual statement — and it was not a statement to be extrapolated as an indictment, quite the contrary, of an industry I deeply respect," he said. "We're trying to do everything we can to accommodate the needs of all industries, including the nail salon industry, and make sure that we do it in a safe and responsible way.” At press time, the governor’s office did not provide Refinery29 with further information about how it sourced the location of the first community-spread case, and Solano Public Health officials told ABC7 that they did not release this information nor could they confirm it.