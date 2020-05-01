I’m also an assistant professor of Television, Radio, Film in the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, tasked with teaching hands-on production courses remotely to students who won’t have their usual access to the equipment cage, school computers, or a crew of their peers to complete their final projects. This is where I have experienced the most change so far due to the quarantine. While lecture, essay, and quiz-based courses have more obvious options available to them, the production students are at a higher disadvantage in meeting the learning outcomes of the course. But this is where we can modify the coursework to break out of the conventional filmmaking modes and create something completely unique. I treat my students as if they are interns in the film industry, and try to relate all the lectures and projects to the real-world environment as much as possible.