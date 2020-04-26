Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

Is the first famous quarantine baby on the way? Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly having a baby, according to People. Multiple unnamed sources told the magazine that the couple, who wed just 10 months ago, are now expecting their first child together. They have yet to confirm it and Refinery29 reached out to their reps for comment.
While most of the world has come to a standstill, the couple has kept busy under quarantine. Aside from reading to children on social media, Schwarzenegger's book, The Gift of Forgiveness, which she released in early March, became an instant New York Times best-seller, debuting at No. 3. Most recently, Amy Poehler announced that Pratt and the rest of the Parks and Recreation cast have filmed a reunion episode that will air on 30th April.
It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was... we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating a bunch of money as well to a really great cause. So there you have it. The creators of parks and rec have done it again! You get another episode of @nbcparksandrec on April 30th on NBC. People in need get help. And we FINALLY get that Emmy. Right? That’s how this works? Ok. See you soon!!
"She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris," a source told People last year about Schwarzenegger. "He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can't wait to expand their family as soon as possible."
Her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, told Extra that he was eager to be a grandfather earlier this year but realized their family would grow at its natural pace.
"I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually. It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that," the former governor of California said. "I'm looking forward to it, yes."
Even before the couple wed, Pratt was excited to have lots of children with Schwarzenegger. Back then, he told Entertainment Tonight that he envisioned his future with "lots of kids," and "maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life." The couple began dating in late 2018.
The baby will be the first child for Schwarzenegger, and the second for Pratt, who already has a seven-year-old son with actress Anna Faris.
