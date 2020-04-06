New Music To Know This Week: BIA, Empress Of, V. V. Lightboy & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
BIA "Cover Girl"
BIA exudes a "confidence rules everything around me" vibe on this song. If you need a quick reminder that you're a queen, this is the song to add to your playlist right now. The beat is magnetic and her slow and low lyrical style is a winner.
Empress Of "Love Is A Drug"
Empress Of dropping her new album today, in the midst of a pandemic, is certainly bold. Not only that, but it also contains this insanely sexy banger. If you're hunkered down with a partner during all this, add her track to your make-out playlist.
Cherryade "I Love Me"
Don't know about you, but this whole self-quarantine has sent me on the hunt for songs to dance around to and let out my anxious energy. The London duo Cherryade are scratching that itch for me this week. Slip it on and go wild.
Jess Williamson "Infinite Scroll"
Williamson pulls some kind of magic trick on this track and makes the music sound exactly like an infinite scroll should. Her soothing repetition is exactly how I feel while endlessly scrolling through an ex's social media feed. It's a true heartbreaker for modern times.
Flo Milli "Not Friendly"
Alabama's finest is here and she doesn't care if you like her. Rule followers are overrated and she'll step on your neck to get what she wants. But it's an absolute delight to hear her rap because she's clever AF.
