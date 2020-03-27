These Women Can’t Access Abortion Because Of Coronavirus

“

The reason I am unable to go out to the clinic or doctors is because I come from a strict Muslim family and as I am unmarried this pregnancy is not allowed. My parents would disown me and kick me out if they were to find out or they may even harm me, and I have so much ahead of me I cannot afford to have a child right now at such a young age with no financial help as the person whom I conceived the child with is no longer in my life. I beg you to please help me, this is my only option. I've taken a test which had come out positive and I know the dates of my last period and the date of conception. This way of abortion is the only route I have as I am not allowed out due to the coronavirus. Please help me.

