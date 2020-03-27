These Women Can’t Access Abortion Because Of Coronavirus

I have contacted all the BPAS clinics within my area which I could only access by bus as I have no other form of travel. Reading is the main one but is constantly closed/fully booked due to only two nurses working there and the coronavirus. I'm nervous on time. I don't want to wait 'til it's too late or have to have a medical abortion. I feel with all this craziness in the world right now everywhere is just on pause but I don't have time for that and online seems like the only option for me.
I am unable to access an abortion directly through the NHS as I am currently in an abusive relationship and I am unable to leave my home alone without my husband present. I understand it's a difficult situation. I have no access to money or the outside world unless he is present. I am able to access our mail every day as he is at work when it arrives. Please can you help me? I have no other options.
The reason I am unable to go out to the clinic or doctors is because I come from a strict Muslim family and as I am unmarried this pregnancy is not allowed. My parents would disown me and kick me out if they were to find out or they may even harm me, and I have so much ahead of me I cannot afford to have a child right now at such a young age with no financial help as the person whom I conceived the child with is no longer in my life. I beg you to please help me, this is my only option. I've taken a test which had come out positive and I know the dates of my last period and the date of conception. This way of abortion is the only route I have as I am not allowed out due to the coronavirus. Please help me.
I can't access my clinic due to being in isolation as two of my three children have a cough. The government guidelines are to self-isolate for 14 days! During that time I will be nearly 10 weeks pregnant before I can get to a clinic, which might result in myself needing to stay in hospital for a few hours to do the abortion as I will be past the limit for an early medical abortion. It's impossible, as my mother is gravely ill, my father is her sole carer. I have nobody to look after my children if I was to stay in hospital! I don't want my parents knowing anything as they are under enough stress as it is. I just want to get the abortion over with so I can be more present for my children. I'm so tired and have terrible morning sickness, it's harder each day.