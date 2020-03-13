Although we experienced an enormous Full Worm Moon this past Monday night, the celestial show isn't over just yet. This Friday the 13th brings a waning gibbous moon. It may sound a little spooky, but the lunar event is actually filled with positive energy. Which, as I'm sure you'll agree, is something we could all use a little of right now.
According to the Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, a waning gibbous moon is the phase following the full moon. "Waning" means the shape of the astronomical body is decreasing in size night by night; "gibbous" refers to the fact that the moon is no longer full, but more than half of its surface is still illuminated.
Advertisement
Before the full moon, we were likely busy. Projects and other tasks were coming to a head, notes Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. As the waning gibbous arrives this Friday, schedules start to slow down. It's a good time to take a moment to feel grateful for all that we've accomplished during the past two weeks.
This isn't just any waning gibbous moon, though. It falls on Friday the 13th, and it's in emotional and mysterious Scorpio.
"This the perfect day for ritual and for getting in touch with our spirituality," says Montúfar. "As the natural ruler of the mysterious eighth house of death, rebirth, sex, and transformation, Scorpio’s waters run deep and provide a depth of intuition like no other sign."
This lunar cycle also forms a few uplifting connections to other planets, Montúfar adds.
"On any given day, the moon tends to fluctuate between positive and negative aspects," the astrologer explains. "This Friday, March 13, the Scorpio moon is forming two gorgeous, harmonious trines with the sun and Neptune in Pisces; as well as three opportune sextiles with fortunate Jupiter, and Scorpio’s two astrological rulers, Mars and Pluto, three planets that are all currently in Capricorn."
"In astrology, Scorpio is the sign of the witch, the shaman, the Phoenix that rises from the ashes," Montúfar says. "Combined with this rare and auspicious combination of transits, it translates as the universe supporting us and providing the bravery and courage to transform ourselves at the deepest level, as well as expand whatever makes us happy in our lives."
Embracing our spiritual side takes many forms: We may feel pulled to explore a new meditation or mindfulness practice or to spend more time in nature, for instance. But this can also be a time to simply acknowledge our most heartfelt desires, and to look for ways to fulfill them. Today's the day; you never know what could happen.
Advertisement