Get The Tissues: It’s Spring Break(Up) Season

“In the spring, we get this natural boost, and we’re feeling more energetic overall,” she says. “This also means we’re more aware of our partner’s more annoying patterns.” When people are feeling more down — like when it’s rainy and dark in the winter — they’re not totally checked in to what’s going on in their life, including who they’re dating. But as the snow melts and the days get longer, Forshee says people feel more motivated to tune in and make changes. Sometimes that means kicking their lover to the curb, or having a tough conversation about relationship troubles. “All of a sudden, we’re open to the idea: Let me get rid of this person who’s holding me back,” Forshee says. “We have the energy to address big things. For some people, hard conversations can lead to a stronger or healthier relationship, but it can also lead to a breakup , depending on the place you and your partner are in emotionally and mentally.”