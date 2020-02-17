Justin Bieber isn’t a bad guy, but he’s concerned about those with bad intentions getting to Billie Eilish. In a new Apple Music interview tied to his new album, Changes, Bieber got emotional talking about protecting Eilish. While talking to Zane Lowe on Friday, Bieber said he could relate to the success the 18-year-old artist, who just made Grammys history, is experiencing at such a young age. It’s why he feels obligated to protect Eilish at all costs from those who don’t have her best interests at heart.
Talking about the first time he met Eilish, who has been very open about her love of the Biebz, he said he “wanted to protect the moment, you know?” Following Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing last month, Bieber said he doesn’t want to take any moment for granted. “I just wanted to be a good example,” Bieber said of his relationship with Eilish, who he worked with on the “Bad Guy” remix.
“I definitely feel protective of her,” Bieber said. “It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry, not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they love me and, you know, just turn their back on you in a second.”
Tearing up, Bieber wanted Eilish “to know that she can count on me.” While he won’t “force a relationship with her, it has to be natural,” he supports her. “If she ever needs me. I’m going to be here for her,” he said, wiping his eye. “I don’t want her to go through anything I went through,” he added. “I don’t wish that upon anybody. So if she ever needs me, I’m a call away.”
In his new YouTube docuseries, Seasons, Bieber is opening up about his struggles over the years, which include his run-ins with the law and undisclosed health issues. In the series, he revealed he has been battling Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness that causes flu-like symptoms.
Eilish appeared to appreciate Bieber’s message of support, posting the Apple Music clip on her Instagram alongside photos of her wearing her Biebz merch. “Stream Changes,” she wrote, to which Bieber commented, “Love you !!!”
