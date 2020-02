Then, just yesterday at the Michael Kors runway show, Benson appeared on the streets of lower Manhattan with her newly-brunette bob transformed into a long and sleek style, with waist-grazing hair extensions. The front-row transformation also came courtesy of Maine , who used extensions from RPZL , then added a centre parting and a ton of shine to create the killer '70s-inspired style — right down to the roll-neck and high-waisted trousers.