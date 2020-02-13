Ashley Benson has been quite the hair colour chameleon as of late. After going dark — dyeing her signature blonde hair a rich shade of chestnut — back in the fall, the former Pretty Little Liars star is continuing her hair colour streak into winter 2020. This time though, it's taken on a whole new, high-fashion angle.
At this season's New York Fashion Week, we spotted the 30-year-old actress sitting front row at multiple runway shows, from Longchamp to Michael Kors. At every presentation, Benson matched her outfit to a never-before-seen hair cut and colour, each look proving more incognito than the last.
First, for the Longchamp presentation earlier this week, Benson worked with hairstylist Joseph Maine to match her camel suede crop top and belted trouser look to a caramel-into-honey-blonde ombré lob. Talk about committing to fashion.
Then, just yesterday at the Michael Kors runway show, Benson appeared on the streets of lower Manhattan with her newly-brunette bob transformed into a long and sleek style, with waist-grazing hair extensions. The front-row transformation also came courtesy of Maine, who used extensions from RPZL, then added a centre parting and a ton of shine to create the killer '70s-inspired style — right down to the roll-neck and high-waisted trousers.
If Benson travels to the London, Milan, and Paris for Fashion Month, there's no telling how many high-fashion hair transformations are in store for the actress — but we can't wait to see what she and Maine come up with next.
