Doherty said that wanted to be the one to break the news to fans that she’s still been battling cancer for the last year or so and is only speaking about it now. The reason for sharing her diagnosis now, according to the actress, is that she’s involved in a legal battle where her health status would come out and she wanted to share the news first. The legal battle she refers to is a lawsuit between Doherty and State Farm after her home was damaged in the 2018 Malibu fires. According to Doherty's interview, information about her health is going to become public ahead of her court battle, and she wanted to be the one to share her story.