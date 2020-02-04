If Florence Pugh's mind-boggling performance in Midsommar didn't convince you she's one of the biggest breakout stars to watch, then her Oscar-nominated role as Amy March in Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Little Women definitely did. Previous portrayals of the youngest March sister cast her as a selfish, melodramatic brat, but Pugh's version had us thinking, Maybe I'm actually an Amy. It also left us wanting to befriend the star and steal her brow gel.
In our best attempt at the latter, we caught up with Pugh's go-to makeup artist, Londoner Naoko Scintu, who divulged her step-by-step process for creating the actress' velvety complexion and brushed-up brows. Ahead, visual evidence of Pugh as a 2020 red-carpet (and Instagram) star on the rise — plus every beauty product currently in her routine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.