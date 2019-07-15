Whether or not you can handle Ari Aster's brutal cult movie Midsommar depends on a lot of factors, such as your tolerance for gore as well as truly terrible boyfriends. If you can, well, you may want to check out the promised extended cut of the film, which will likely include oodles more nightmare fuel. (Warning: Some spoilers for Midsommar ahead.)
Details of the extended cut came from writer-director Aster's AMA on Reddit, where the Hereditary helmer teased that Midsommar — which already clocks in at a lengthy 147 minutes — could have gone on for another half hour or so.
"Working on extended cut now," Aster wrote in response to a fan. "[The movie] will be at least 30 mins longer."
Though Aster did not tease what the 30 minutes would include (Will there be more ritualistic killings? A second bear?), he did clarify some burning questions about the version of Midsommar we did see. While the cult's final ritual in the film may be special and unique, the rest of the violence in the film isn't.
"The last ritual of the film is what happens every 90 years," wrote Aster on Reddit. "The rest is business as usual."
Aster also teased that "there are more days of celebration to come" as "the movie doesn't span nine days," which was the entire length of the festival that Swedish death cult resident and exchange student Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren) invites his American friends to.
For those hoping for a Midsommar sequel (what does happen during the rest of the festival, if the whole bear fiasco wasn't the end?), Aster isn't interested in pursuing right away.
"It might take me a few movies before I wind back around to [horror], but I love horror and I'm sure I'll be back," Aster said, before adding that his next film will either be "a zonky nightmare comedy or a big, sickly domestic melodrama."
In the meantime, we'll just have to wait for the extended cut of Midsommar for more Aster-helmed horror.
Midsommar is in UK cinemas now
