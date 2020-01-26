Paris Jackson’s New Tattoo Isn’t An Homage To This Nicktoon, But It Sure Looks Like It

Paris Jackson’s newest tattoo pays homage to a famous artist that looks a lot like a certain Nickelodeon cartoon character. Honestly, the resemblance is uncanny, which is why Jackson couldn’t help but poke fun at it. “Omg I love my new Nigel Thornberry tattoo,” she wrote on her Insta Stories over the weekend.
Paris got jokes. But just in case someone didn’t get it, Jackson made it clear that it’s Vincent van Gogh, not that Wild Thornberrys character who is the real influence behind her latest ink. “Calm down,” she wrote to quell any fears.
The line drawing is of Van Gogh’s face, which does look a little Nicktoon-esque. The real giveaway that it’s so not Eliza’s wildlife documentarian dad is that bloody ear, which the 19th century Dutch artist cut off after hearing of his brother’s engagement.
Van Gogh’s portrait now appears on the same arm as her other tattoos paying homage to Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, Pablo Picasso, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Jackson tagged the West Hollywood tattoo parlour Tattoo Mania in her Insta Story, a place she has frequented before. Last year, she went there to get her Led Zeppelin-inspired tat that joins the reported 50 other tattoos she already has, which includes one dedicated to Standing Rock, multiple inked tributes to her late father, and a spoon that matches her godfather Macaulay Culkin’s.
Jackson might want to think about getting a job at Tattoo Mania. On her Insta Stories, she shared a video of her inking her own arm. That teal ribbon on Van Gogh’s hat is her handiwork. Consider us impressed.
