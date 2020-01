We Want Everything From Stine Goya’s Ballroom-Inspired Collection

This week, Stine Goya launched its Spring Summer 2020 collection, which was inspired by films like Kiki and Paris Is Burning — both of which portray New York’s ballroom culture, an iconic institution for the LGBTQ community. Kiki is the story of a group of young, black, queer New Yorkers who, in the early ‘90s, gathered at the Christopher Street Pier in Greenwich Village to practice ballroom (the performance art form that Madonna famously appropriated in her music video “Vogue”). Jennie Livingston’s Paris Is Burning is a 1991 documentary surrounding the stylish and competitive ballroom competitions that took place in the ‘80s and ‘90s.