The 2020 Candidates Can’t Sanitise Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy

King asserted that the Civil Rights Movement in America and the global fight against imperialism, neo-colonialism, and endless wars were intrinsically linked. Like his contemporaries in the Civil Rights Movement, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali , King argued that Black people and the oppressed all over the globe should work together and love one another. If the 2020 candidates hope to lead with the radical solidarity that defined King’s work, then they must understand that putting “America First” is a losing proposition for humanity. Every candidate seems to be dedicated to that, as their proposed policies do not even advocate for the needs and rights of everyone in the US, let alone around the world. Continuing in King’s tradition means candidates should focus on welcoming refugees, fighting for the rights of Palestinians, helping the oppressed Uighur Muslims in China , stopping the destruction of Africa’s natural resources, and other global issues.