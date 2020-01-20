Stormi Webster is officially entering the beauty game, thanks to her mom. Kylie Jenner announced the Stormi palette over the weekend. The collection includes three mini lip kits, a mini eyeshadow palette, mini high gloss kit, and pressed powder blush. “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” Jenner wrote on Instagram about the newest Kylie Cosmetics collection, which is dedicated to her daughter.
On her Instagram Stories, Jenner gave a sneak peek of the butterfly-covered kit dropping February 1, which also happens to be Stormi’s second birthday. The names of the lip colours are Stormi-personified with Give Me Butterflies, a deep coral shade, and Head in the Clouds, a deep pink colour. Stormi’s namesake lip shade is a peach tone that we’re sure is the colour of her aura.
When it comes to the collection’s eyeshadow palette, it’s a mix of orange, berry, and glittery shades with names such as Stormi World, Butterfly Babe, and 4:43, the time in which Stormi came into the world.
“How cute is this collection? Everything is mini,” Jenner said during the unveiling, which was soundtracked by John Legend, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande. “This has to be the most special collection to date.” It might also be the best birthday present ever for the little girl who already has everything.