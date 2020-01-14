Hadid is among over 100 potential jurors who were asked to fill out extremely questionnaires regarding their background and whether they could remain impartial to the case. A number of jurors have said they would not be able to remain neutral, considering the high-profile state of this case and the ongoing allegations against Weinstein. For some, recusal was specifically because they had closely followed the news as it broke over the course of 2018. For others, they knew they would not be able to remain unbiased because they had been survivors of assault themselves. Jury members were also asked to be available for a period of six weeks during business hours, and will be issued fines for using social media regarding the case.