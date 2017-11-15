Story from Entertainment News

Here's A List Of Every Woman Who Has Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

Meghan De Maria
Ever since The New York Times published a report about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment, women have come forward to share their own experiences with the former Weinstein Co. executive. Some, like Lindsay Lohan, had only positive things to say about Weinstein; other accounts are far more harrowing.
Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow shared their own stories of alleged sexual harassment with The New York Times. And three women have accused Weinstein of rape, The New Yorker reported.
Dozens of women have come forward about Weinstein. Those who have spoken out range from actresses to journalists to some of Weinstein's former employees. Their accounts are difficult to read, but it's important to elevate their voices and share their stories.
Ahead, we've rounded up more than 70 women's stories about sexual harassment, and their experiences with the film industry titan in their own words. (These are only the accounts of those who have spoken publicly about their experiences; there are also reports of other unnamed assistants and employees who may have suffered harassment.) We'll keep adding more slides to this article if more survivors come forward.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999.
