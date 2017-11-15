Here's A List Of Every Woman Who Has Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

The most recent additions to this list are Cynthia Burr, Hope Exiner d’Amore, Ashley Matthau, and Lacey Dorn. https://t.co/NmF4EvDJtL— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 30, 2017
Here's the list of the 93 women who were sexually assaulted by #HarveyWeinstein.14 rapes as of today. We the victims have compiled this list pic.twitter.com/d2ohrgYy9e— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 30, 2017
Here's the list of the 93 women who were sexually assaulted by #HarveyWeinstein.14 rapes as of today. We the victims have compiled this list pic.twitter.com/d2ohrgYy9e— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 30, 2017
Here's the list of the 93 women who were sexually assaulted by #HarveyWeinstein.14 rapes as of today. We the victims have compiled this list pic.twitter.com/d2ohrgYy9e— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 30, 2017
Here's the list of the 93 women who were sexually assaulted by #HarveyWeinstein.14 rapes as of today. We the victims have compiled this list pic.twitter.com/d2ohrgYy9e— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 30, 2017
Here's the list of the 93 women who were sexually assaulted by #HarveyWeinstein.14 rapes as of today. We the victims have compiled this list pic.twitter.com/d2ohrgYy9e— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 30, 2017