Harvey Weinstein Would Rather Settle With Accusers Than Admit Wrongdoing

Meanwhile, lawyers Douglas H. Wigdor and Kevin Mintze who represent two women involved in the settlement said they reject the notion that this was the best deal they could have achieved. In a statement sent to Refinery 29 they wrote, “While we don’t begrudge victims who want to settle, we plan to vigorously object to any provision that tries to bind victims who want to proceed with holding Harvey Weinstein accountable for his actions which is exactly what we intend to do.”