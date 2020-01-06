Rachel Bilson’s Golden Highlights Made For The Prettiest Red Carpet Debut

Where A-list couples are concerned, Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader were the talk of the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. The pair made their public debut last night, and Bilson was seemingly aglow — right down to her Brock Collection black-and-gold lace gown, soft rosy makeup and brand-new golden highlights.
Bilson's fresh sombré comes courtesy of celebrity colourist Cassondra Kaeding, who confirmed the star's subtle hair colour change on her personal Instagram. The OC actress tapped L.A. hairstylist Davy Newkirk to style her glossy new hair into a wavy lob for the big night.
Advertisement
When you take a closer look, Bilson's shade appears to be Kaeding's signature "smoky golden" balayage — the same colour sported by Natalie Portman and Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Given Bilson's deep brunette roots and her edgy-meets-angelic ensemble, the shiny highlight proved to be the perfect accessory for her buzzy red-carpet debut.
Advertisement