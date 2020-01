The Coachella Lineup Is Out & There Are No Women Headliners

For context, Coachella has been around for a very long time. The festival first took shape in 1993 as a Pearl Jam rock concert at the Empire Polo Club, and years later, it was officially launched in 1999 with Beck , Tool, and Rage Against the Machine headlining the three day-event. In the years that followed, the festival evolved to include a wider range of genres like EDM, pop, hip hop, and soul. However, as more and more acts were introduced to Coachella, the men still nabbed the top spots